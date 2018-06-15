Real Madrid’s new manager Julen Lopetegui has reportedly called on Florentino Perez to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international is an exciting talent who could be a great fit at the Bernabeu, and it also looks increasingly like Los Blancos are running out of other options.

MORE: Real Madrid ready to rival Chelsea for transfer of €70million goal machine

A replacement for Karim Benzema is surely needed after the Frenchman scored only five goals in 32 La Liga games last season, but Don Balon suggest the club look like missing out on Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Bayern Munich front-man Robert Lewandowski.

Werner could be a fine alternative after emerging as one of the finest young forwards in the game, and Don Balon claim Lopetegui is a fan and that Perez could consider the deal given the Kane and Lewandowski situations.

Earlier this season, Don Balon linked the 22-year-old with Liverpool, but that never materialised and it now seems more likely he could wind up at the Bernabeu.

That’s if Lopetegui gets his way, and it remains to be seen how much control managers truly have over transfers at a club like Real Madrid.