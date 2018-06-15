Real Madrid are reportedly considering moving for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani as they search for a new signing up front this summer.

The Uruguay international was supposedly watched closely by Madrid president Florentino Perez in today’s World Cup clash with Egypt, according to Don Balon.

Cavani didn’t have his best game, but has generally been one of Europe’s most prolific centre-forwards for many years now, and would likely make an upgrade on the struggling Karim Benzema.

Real could do with more firepower next season after a poor campaign in La Liga, even if they were able to win the Champions League for a third season in a row.

It was recently reported that Chelsea were also in for Cavani, having made an approach over the player, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro.

The Blues are also in need of a big name signing up front to replace Alvaro Morata after a poor first season at Stamford Bridge, but it seems they could now face competition from Real Madrid.

Another previous Don Balon report also suggested PSG were prepared to offer Cavani around this summer if they received €70million for the 31-year-old.