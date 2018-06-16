‘Not 100% fit’ – Neymar fitness crisis ahead of Brazil’s World Cup opener vs Switzerland

Brazil fans have been handed a huge concern regarding Neymar’s fitness ahead of their World Cup opener vs Switzerland tomorrow.

Neymar has been declared “not 100% fit” prior to Brazil’s Wolrd Cup clash vs Switzerland but he will start despite this according to Brazil boss Tite.

The PSG forward has been a serious concern for the Brazilian side since spraining his ankle and fracturing his fifth metatarsal on February the 25th during a league fixture for PSG.

The Brazil captain and talisman however had looked to have recovered after featuring in both of Brazil’s previous two warm up games and impressing in both with fantastic goals.

Neymar however has received a concerning fitness verdict from Brazil boss Tite just one day ahead of their World Cup opener.

Respected football journalist James Tucker of the Telegraph has reported the comments made form the Brazil boss. While Tite lamented that Neymar will be okay to play, he will still not be fully fit for the clash.

Tite raising a few concerns about Neymar’s fitness ahead of Brazil’s game against Switzerland. Says he’s “good enough to play very well” but admits the player is “not 100% fit yet” and that “we have to watch out for him” #bra #sui — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 16, 2018

The Brazil boss did maintain however that Neymar is still likely to be incredibly useful despite not being 100% fit. We would sadly have to agree, we would take a 20% fit Neymar over a 100% fit Danny Welbeck every day of the week