Real Madrid close in on £70m alternative after Manchester United target forgotten for this reason

Real Madrid look to be closing in on a transfer for a key star after dropping their pursuit of a Manchester United star.

Real Madrid look to be set to seal a move for Roma goalkeeper Alisson after the La Liga giants were halted in their pursuit for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

It looks as though Roma ‘keeper Alisson is now Real Madrid’s main priority to replace Keylor Navas in between the sticks in the Spanish capital with hopes of sealing a deal for longterm target David De Gea from Manchester United now looking to be disappearing.

The Manchester Evening News reported yesterday that De Gea now looks set to sign a contract extension at Old Trafford despite his continued links with a move to Real.

Subsequently, the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has since reported that Real have now turned their attention to Roma goalkeeper and Brazilian number one Alisson. The report states that Florentino Perez and Real are edging ever closer to securing a move for the Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson.

The Daily Mail reported this weekend that the Champions League winners have now agreed personal terms with Alisson with a £70m deal set to be completed very soon.

Alisson is likely to feature in Brazil’s opening World Cup fixture vs Switzerland tomorrow.