Video: Embarrassing footage shows poor attitude from Arsenal star Ozil during Germany vs Mexico upset

Posted by
Video: Embarrassing footage shows poor attitude from Arsenal star Ozil during Germany vs Mexico upset

Mesut Ozil has been criticised after his performance during Germany’s 1-0 upset vs Mexico in their opening World Cup fixture.

MORE: Germany 0-1 Mexico: Celebrations spark mini-earthquake, Marquez makes history in upset win

World Cup holders Germany suffered a colossal blow in their pursuit to retain the title in Russia as they lost 1-0 to the South American underdogs Mexico in their opening fixture in the 2018 Russian World Cup.

A 35th minute goal from Mexico winger Hirving Lozano was the difference and despite Germany registering an enormous 26 shots, not a single effort was able to beat Mexican ‘keeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Mesut Ozil is so often the scapegoat at club level for Arsenal and it would appear that his role in the national side is no different.

Fans took to social media during and after the game to hurl abuse at the Arsenal number ten for his poor performance throughout the 90 minutes.

It has to be said that quite often the criticism directed at Ozil can be unfair and exaggerated. On his day, Ozil is possibly one of the most exciting creative midfielders in world football.

Today however is just one that covered the German midfielder in very little glory.

Specifically, fans picked up on the attitude from the Arsenal midfielder throughout the 90 minutes with some pointing to Ozil’s poor attempt at ‘defending’ for the opening Mexico goal. You can see the footage below.

Many however made the point that no one from the German side covered themselves in glory and that perhaps Ozil was one of the few stars that looked like actually creating a goalscoring opportunity. Is the number ten being unfairly scapegoated once again? 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top