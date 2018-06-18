Liverpool misfit given £15m price-tag, European sides line up swoop

Having been blighted by injuries and held back by competition, the future at Liverpool looks bleak for Daniel Sturridge.

The 28-year-old has only made more than 30 appearances in all competitions in a single campaign once since he arrived at Anfield, and that was back in the 2012/13 campaign.

Since then, it’s all been a bit stop-start for him, while a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion last season didn’t help his cause as he picked up another injury and couldn’t save them from the drop to the Championship.

It seems as though he may not have done enough to warrant a place in Jurgen Klopp’s squad moving forward, with The Telegraph reporting that Liverpool have put a £15m price-tag on him with Sevilla and Fenerbahce interested in a transfer.

Perhaps the biggest obstacle is whether or not either side will be willing to pay that figure for the often-injured forward, as it appears as though Liverpool still want to receive a decent fee for him.

With Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah producing a potent attacking trident last season, Klopp will more than likely continue with that trio as his first choice, with the likes of Dominic Solanke knocking on the door for more minutes next year.

Whether or not Sturridge is willing to fight for his place at Anfield remains to be seen, but unless someone is willing to meet Liverpool’s reported demands, he may not have a choice and will be stuck with the Merseyside giants perhaps for another year.

The England international undoubtedly possesses a lot of talent, but steering clear of injuries and producing consistently have been battles he hasn’t been able to win in recent years.