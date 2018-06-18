The Saudi Arabia national team suffered a real scare on their way to Rostov on Don as footage has emerged of their plane’s engine failing and catching fire.

As seen in the tweet below, footage has found its way to social media with the engine visibly spitting out flames as the plane landed at its destination.

SEE MORE: Video: Philippe Coutinho scores outrageous goal for Brazil vs Switzerland

Fortunately, the Saudi Arabia FA have confirmed that the team are safe and have arrived at their base with no injuries sustained, but it would undoubtedly have been a major concern for the group while on board.

With their safety confirmed, they’ll now have to put that behind them and try to bounce back after losing heavily in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia.

It seems as though they have it all to do to qualify, especially after Uruguay also won in the opening round of fixtures, but for now, they’ll be thankful that this scary situation didn’t put their safety in jeopardy.

? PASSENGER FOOTAGE: Watch #KSA plane engine catching fire as they land in Rostov-on-Don for their #WorldCup matchday 2 game against #URU . pic.twitter.com/Yq3QQ1MtZ1 — Ahdaaf (@ahdaafme) June 18, 2018