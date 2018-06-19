‘Attitude from 2004 not needed anymore’ – Arsenal legend confirms exit from club

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has confirmed that he has left the club having spent the past year working as an assistant coach under ex-boss Arsene Wenger.

A new era begins at the Gunners next season, with Unai Emery being appointed as Wenger’s successor last month after the veteran tactician enjoyed a lengthy stint in charge previously.

With that in mind, the Spaniard may be considering a different direction and his own options to fill the coaching staff roles, and so that could mean exits for those part of the previous regime.

As noted in his tweet below, Lehmann has confirmed his departure from the Emirates, albeit it sounds more like a personal decision as he hints that he has perhaps made his desired impact and doesn’t feel as though he can add anything more.

Some fans interpreted it as a dig, as seen in their tweets, but ultimately on the face of it, it sounds like a professional parting of ways, albeit a disappointing one for some given that they felt the former Germany international could provide a positive influence on the squad.

As noted by BBC Sport, Arsenal could have a new German hero between the posts arriving soon, as it’s been claimed that Bernd Leno is closing in on a move to join the Gunners. Should he arrive, he’ll certainly hope to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot regardless of whether or not he’s still at the club.

Lehmann was a key figure in the history-making ‘Invincibles’ side, as they won the Premier League title in 2004 after going through the entire season unbeaten.

Dear #Arsenal Fans , I am sorry to leave the club after only one year again. It was a good experience working with the players as one of the assistant-coaches. But the attitude from our 2004-group is not needed there anymore. — Jens Lehmann (@jenslehmann) June 19, 2018

