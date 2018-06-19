A video is doing the rounds of Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno making a world class save in a game against Schalke in the season just gone.

The 26-year-old looks close to completing a £19.2million transfer to Arsenal, as reported by BBC journalist David Ornstein among others, and should be a superb signing.

MORE: Unai Emery could be set for major boost in bid to land second Arsenal summer signing

Leno’s save in the video below was voted Bundesliga save of the season and is a fine example of how the German should be a major upgrade on either of Arsenal’s current two ‘keepers.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. Not done but set to be decided today & expected 26-year-old will join #AFC – unclear which current GK would make way. Torreira pursuit ongoing – optimism but not done & #WorldCup delays it — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) June 18, 2018

Petr Cech has largely been first choice in the last few seasons, while David Ospina has also had his fair share of chances to show what he can do and hasn’t taken.

Arsenal fans should certainly take a look at this and feel some comfort they’re signing an upgrade.