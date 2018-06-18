Arsenal moved quickly to bring in their first summer signing in Stephan Lichtsteiner earlier this month, and reports claim they could receive a major boost in their bid to land a second.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have bolstered their options at right back with the addition of the experienced Lichtsteiner, but there are still weaknesses in this current squad.

SEE MORE: Arsenal and Man Utd face stiff competition from Serie A giants for signature of Russian World Cup ace

Creativity and goals shouldn’t be an issue for Unai Emery’s side considering they have Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final third.

However, shoring things up at the back and becoming a more physical and solid defensive outfit should be a priority considering they had the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the Premier League last season.

According to The Mirror, via AS, Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi could be edging closer to a move to the Emirates, as it’s claimed that the La Liga side are eyeing a move for Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente to replace him.

The Frenchman would surely be considered as an astute signing for Arsenal, given that he could add much needed physicality and combativeness in the heart of the team while at 29 years of age, he still has a lot of football left in him with his peak years ahead.

Further, he’s got previous experience in the Premier League and so knows the English game well, which in turn could make him a valuable addition to the group and tick another box for Emery as he looks to build his own squad in north London and stamp his mark on the group he inherited from Arsene Wenger.