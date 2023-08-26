Video: Bukayo Saka slams home long-delayed penalty for Arsenal

With just over 20 minutes to go in the match at the Emirates Stadium, Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal a lifeline from the penalty spot against Fulham.

The Cottagers had gone ahead in the opening minute and had been more than holding their own against the Gunners.

More Stories / Latest News Video: What a goal! Casemiro finishes off a brilliant Manchester United move to make it 2-2 Romelu Lukaku is on a collision course with Chelsea over transfer plans Video: Kai Havertz leaves Arsenal fans frustrated after comical pass vs Fulham

That was until Fabio Vieira skinned Kenny Tete down the left side and was subsequently upended by Fulham defender.

Though Saka had to wait for a VAR check to be completed and then have the referee move the ball right onto the penalty spot, he still slammed it into the bottom corner with aplomb.

GOAL! Saka slots home the penalty. Arsenal 1-1 Fulham Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/waNjrcmhSm — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 26, 2023

Pictures from Canal Foot+ and Fubo TV