Chelsea are reportedly causing concern in their first-team squad over their transfer approach this summer.

The Blues have been quiet so far, in comparison to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, who have already started the process of rebuilding in a bid to catch runaway champions Manchester City next season.

This could be bad news for Chelsea in terms of keeping contract rebels Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, who are yet to extend deals that are set to run out soon.

The latter is entering the final year of his deal while Hazard has just two years left, and has been linked by the Daily Star as a transfer target for Manchester City.

Courtois, meanwhile, has been linked with Real Madrid by Gianluca Di Marzio, and the latest report from the Evening Standard could be worrying news for Blues fans.

The report states that the pair have urged Chelsea to show ambition in the transfer market, but it looks like being another frustrating summer for them based on how it’s gone so far.

The report mentions a club source suggesting this could damage their hopes of keeping the Belgian duo.

Having missed out on Champions League football last term, it seems Chelsea are at an increased risk of losing big names like this to bigger clubs, and if they fail to attract talent in to replace them in the process things could quickly turn very bleak for the west Londoners.