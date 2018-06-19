Liverpool could in theory be realistic contenders to seal the transfer of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to a report and analysis from the Liverpool Echo.

The Belgium international is notably in the final year of his Chelsea contract and has been linked several times with a big move to Real Madrid.

MORE: Nabil Fekir hits back at Liverpool following transfer doubts

After Chelsea’s nightmare season in 2017/18 this only seems more likely, with the Blues shot-stopper surely feeling he’s good enough to be playing for a competitive club in the Champions League.

As he edges nearer the end of his deal at Stamford Bridge, the less control Chelsea will have over his future as they may have to accept lower offers for him to avoid losing him on a free next summer, when he would obviously just be able to pick his next club.

Real Madrid have already failed with a £35million bid for Courtois, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, and a previous report from the same source linked the Reds as admirers of his.

Given Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation, Courtois would be a major statement signing and a significant upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

The Echo explain that with other ‘keepers situations this summer, it’s possible Courtois could become one of the most realistic options available to Liverpool.

With Roma shot-stopper Alisson emerging as a target for Real Madrid and Jan Oblak perhaps likely to stay at Atletico Madrid, the Echo explain that this could then leave Courtois himself with few other options if he does want to move away from Chelsea, as seems perfectly plausible given the delay over his new deal.