Nabil Fekir has fired shots at Liverpool in a press conference today after the French midfielder’s proposed move to the Reds fell through.

As reported by Get French Football News on Twitter, Fekir stated in a press conference with France that his knee is perfectly fine, and that he feels just like he did before his ACL injury.

The Liverpool Echo have reported in the past that Fekir’s proposed Liverpool move fell through after the club had second thoughts over a knee injury the player sustained years ago, something that the news outlet state was highlighted in his medical.

Judging by Fekir’s comments, it seems that the Frenchman mat still be a bit bitter about his move to Jurgen Klopp’s side falling through.

The France international, who is currently with the Les Bleus squad in Russia for the World Cup, was mightily impressive for Lyon last season, so it’s no surprise to see why Liverpool were keen to sign him.

The midfielder would’ve seriously bolstered the Reds squad and added a lot of quality to it, however it doesn’t seem like the 24-year-old will be wrapping up a move to Anfield any time soon.