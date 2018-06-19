Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to include midfielder Andre Gomes in a deal to bring Juventus and Bosnia star Miralem Pjanic to the Camp Nou.

Don Balon are reporting that the Argentine superstar is keen for the club to bolster their midfield options, and that he wants Gomes to be included in a deal for former Roma star Pjanic.

Don Balon have reported recently that the Italian giants want at least €80M for Bosnian international Pjanic, a price that may be able to be reduced if they include Gomes in a deal for the player.

Pjanic has proven to be a quality buy for Juventus since he moved from Italian rivals Roma in the summer of 2016.

The 28-year-old has managed to clock up a total of 15 goals and 28 assists in 91 games for the Old Lady, an impressive return when you consider the player is often played in the centre of midfield.

The Juventus ace’s ability to pick out a pass and quality delivery from set pieces has seen some label him as one of the most influential midfielders in the whole of Serie A, a fair shout to say the least.

If Barca do include Gomes in a deal for Pjanic, it’ll be a mightily smart move from the Blaugrana, as they could get to replace the Portugal star with a much better player in Pjanic.