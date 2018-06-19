Manchester City may have been handed a serious transfer boost regarding a swoop for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

This is because Don Balon report that new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui does not want the club to pursue the potential signing this summer.

Hazard remains keen on the move to the Bernabeu, says Don Balon, but it may be that he’ll have to look elsewhere if he is to escape Stamford Bridge.

Last season was undoubtedly a disappointing one for a player of the Belgian’s calibre, with the Blues no longer in the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Hazard ensured the season ended on a high with the winning goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he had his heart set on bigger things.

Manchester City were recently linked by the Daily Star with a £100million interest in the 27-year-old, who’d be an ideal fit for the way City play under Pep Guardiola.

Hazard notably had a quiet game against City as Chelsea lost 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium last season, when he was surprisingly used up front and barely got a touch of the ball, which would not be the case at a possession-based side like City, who will also surely be serious contenders in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Real Madrid potentially being out of the running could end up being very good news for City indeed if they pursue this interest and if Hazard remains set on any kind of move away from Chelsea, as has been suggested.

It would, however, be bad news for Premier League neutrals hoping for a closer title race next season!