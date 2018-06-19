Video: Mohamed Salah blasts home perfect penalty, Egypt talisman bags World Cup goal

After being forced to miss the first game of the World Cup as he recovered from injury, Mohamed Salah wasn’t to be denied against Russia on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old was forced to sit out the defeat to Uruguay as he continued his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final last month.

SEE MORE: Video: Disaster for Ahmed Fathi, sparks Russia rout as Egypt capitulate after incredible own goal

While he struggled in the opening 45 minutes against Russia to have a real influence on proceedings, he could do little but look on helplessly as the hosts bagged three quick goals at the start of the second half to put themselves in full control.

Staring elimination from the World Cup in the face, Egypt were given a lifeline as after Salah was felled in the box, he stepped up and hammered home a brilliant penalty past Igor Akinfeev to open his account in the tournament, as seen in the video below.

Unfortunately for Egypt, it would appear as though the damage has already been done. Nevertheless, given his popularity in his homeland, it would undoubtedly have been a memorable moment in itself to see Salah get on the scoresheet and lead his side as best as possible in the circumstances.

Yaaas alhamdulilah atleast we are not going back empty handed

Salah scores a perfect penalty

Time for a drama still left?#???_????? pic.twitter.com/FlmkAVIkIu — Yahya (@Yahya31576993) June 19, 2018