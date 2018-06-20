Chelsea star makes urgent request to agents over Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly pushing for his representatives to sort him out a transfer to Real Madrid as soon as possible.

The Belgium international seems eager to get out of Stamford Bridge after the club missed out on a top four spot and a place in next season’s Champions League, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Chelsea consider smart swap deal to seal transfer of Tottenham transfer target

Hazard is clear he wants out and wants his reps to get him to Madrid even though Don Balon add that he is not currently a priority for Los Blancos this summer.

The 27-year-old has also been linked by the Daily Star as a target for Manchester City, but it remains to be seen how much he’d also be prepared to push to move to one of Chelsea’s main rivals.

Hazard would be a huge loss for Chelsea and it’s hard to imagine how the Blues could replace one of their best players as their lack of top level European football could also mean that they struggle to bring in big names as well as keep the ones they have.

In short, losing Hazard at this time would surely be a devastating blow that could take years to recover from.

Luckily, it may be that Real won’t particularly push for him, though the fact that he reportedly wants out is a big worry.