Chelsea consider smart swap deal to seal transfer of Tottenham transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up rivalling Tottenham for the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino this summer.

Spurs have made an enquiry about the Uruguay international, but Chelsea could also try to snap him up in a smart exchange deal involving Davide Zappacosta moving in the opposite direction, according to Calciomercato.

MORE: Italian appears to confirm talks over Chelsea move

Vecino has shone in Serie A and Calciomercato claim possible incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has long been an admirer of his.

The Blues could definitely do with a new signing in the middle of the park after a number of flops coming in in that position in recent times.

Having made the costly error of selling Nemanja Matic to rivals Manchester United last summer, Chelsea have since brought in Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley in his place.

However, none have succeeded at Stamford Bridge and it may be that Sarri or whoever comes in will make improvements there a priority in the transfer market.

Vecino is not the biggest name by any means but could well shine under a manager who seems to know him well.

Zappacosta as a makeweight, meanwhile, also makes sense as he’s not really managed to establish himself since joining Chelsea last summer.