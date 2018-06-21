You’ll want to watch this video of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen scoring a fantastic goal for Denmark against Australia in the World Cup this afternoon.

The Spurs ace finished a superb team move, smashing the ball home with his left foot after a perfect little lay-off.

This is the kind of quality Eriksen is capable of, and he’ll be hoping he can continue to provide moments of magic like this to give Denmark hope of progressing in this World Cup.

There is a lot of competition, but this strike may already be a strong contender for goal of the tournament…