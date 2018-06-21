France kick off their second World Cup finals game against Peru in Group C match shortly and Didier Deschamps has made two key changes.

The French boast an incredible array of talent and are among the tournament favourites having got to the final of Euro 2016 two years ago.

Manager Didier Deschamps has included Blaise Matuidi and Olivier Giroud in his starting XI and they replace Corentin Tolisso and Ousmane Dembele.

France lacked a reference upfront when they they beat Australia in their opening game 2-1, so the Chelsea man will provide that.

Deschamps has often played Griezmann and Giroud together to great effect too.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe also retains his place as the French will be looking to take advantage of Denmark and Australia’s 1-1 draw.

Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are unchanged at the back with captain and ‘keeper Hugo Lloris.

As for Peru, Paolo Guerrero is starts after he came on as a substitute against Denmark.

France vs Peru starting lineup

France XI

Peru XI

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola.

Defenders: Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Pavard, Adil Rami, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Presnel Kimpembe, Benjamin Mendy, Lucas Hernandez.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Corentin Tolisso, N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Thomas Lemar, Nabil Fekir.

Peru World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Caceda, Jose Carvallo, Pedro Gallese.

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Aldo Corzo, Anderson Santamaria, Miguel Araujo, Miguel Trauco, Christian Ramos, Luis Advincula, Nilson

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino,Wilder Cartagena, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Paolo Hurtado, Andy Polo, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun.

Forwards: Paolo Guerrero, Andre Carrillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Jefferson Farfan.