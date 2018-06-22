Chelsea inform club they’re prepared to trigger star’s €38million buy-out clause

Chelsea have reportedly told Roma they’re ready to pay the €38million release clause in Kostas Manolas’ contract in order to trigger a transfer.

The Blues are admirers of the Greece international after his strong performances in Serie A down the years, with their interest likely strengthening due to the imminent arrival of Maurizio Sarri as manager, as suggested by Sport Italia, with translation from Football Italia.

Manolas would be a fine purchase for Chelsea at the back, with CFC certainly looking in need of new blood in that area after the dip in form of ageing duo Gary Cahill and David Luiz last season.

Both players lost their places in the starting XI at various points and it seems time for a change at Stamford Bridge, with Manolas an ideal upgrade after emerging as one of the finest centre-backs in Europe.

Football Italia note that talks have already taken place between Chelsea and Roma, with Manolas expected to be targeted alongside another defensive signing in the form of Juventus’ Daniele Rugani.

This could also suggest Antonio Rudiger’s place at Chelsea is under some threat as this new pair could line up alongside Cesar Azpilicueta in a back three, with the rock-solid Spaniard surely one of the first names on the team sheet for any prospective Chelsea manager.