Video: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho mocks Argentina flop after Croatia defeat

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given a brutal verdict on the performance of Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero against Croatia.

The Red Devils boss said he could’ve been in goal for Argentina and the result would have been the same.

It was certainly a nightmare performance from the former Manchester City ‘keeper, whose bizarre error led to the first goal for Croatia in their 3-0 win.

Argentina now face a mountain to climb to qualify from their group, and Mourinho pulled no punches in this video below for RT:

In fairness to Mourinho, embarrassing a comment as this is for Caballero to have aimed his way, the Special One does know a thing or two about playing in goal…

jose mourinho goalkeeper
Should Argentina just use Jose Mourinho in goal next time?

