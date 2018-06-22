‘Greatest thing VAR has ever done’ – Everyone’s thrilled as Neymar penalty decision is reversed

Posted by
‘Greatest thing VAR has ever done’ – Everyone’s thrilled as Neymar penalty decision is reversed

Neymar thought he had a penalty for Brazil against Costa Rica before the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind in a huge and brave decision in today’s World Cup clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has not been able to influence this game as many would have hoped, with Brazil struggling in this summer’s competition and looking like heading for a second successive draw after also being held by Switzerland last time.

MORE: World Cup Golden Boot odds

Neymar looked to have gone down easily but seemed to do enough to convince the referee to point to the spot before he decided to use the benefit of looking at the challenge again on video.

He then reversed the decision and this is being met with widespread praise on Twitter as everyone finally sees the big benefits of the option of technology in football.

It’s also worth saying the ref was brave to check and then change his mind given the scale of the occasion and the big name he was snubbing in Neymar.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top