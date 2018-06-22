Neymar thought he had a penalty for Brazil against Costa Rica before the referee consulted VAR and changed his mind in a huge and brave decision in today’s World Cup clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has not been able to influence this game as many would have hoped, with Brazil struggling in this summer’s competition and looking like heading for a second successive draw after also being held by Switzerland last time.

MORE: World Cup Golden Boot odds

Neymar looked to have gone down easily but seemed to do enough to convince the referee to point to the spot before he decided to use the benefit of looking at the challenge again on video.

He then reversed the decision and this is being met with widespread praise on Twitter as everyone finally sees the big benefits of the option of technology in football.

It’s also worth saying the ref was brave to check and then change his mind given the scale of the occasion and the big name he was snubbing in Neymar.

I’m not a fan of VAR but that’s the greatest thing VAR has ever done. Worrying that the referee bought Neymar’s fall in the first place though. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) June 22, 2018

Spot on. That's poor from Neymar — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) June 22, 2018

A victory for VAR. Penalty awarded to Neymar for a nothing hand on his chest overturned. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) June 22, 2018

Takes balls to do what Bjorn Kuipers did there too. Fair play to him — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) June 22, 2018

My favourite thing about VAR is when it stops penalties like that being given. #Neymar #Bra — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 22, 2018

VAR is good. I love VAR. — Mitch Toyer (@MitchToyer) June 22, 2018

Love VAR. It's about time cheats and divers get exposed. — Anna (@anna_jii) June 22, 2018