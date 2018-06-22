Philippe Coutinho saved Brazil with a late, late goal for his country against Costa Rica to send them on their way to their first victory of this summer’s World Cup.

The Barcelona midfielder broke into the box to finish well not long after Neymar saw a penalty decision reversed by the referee after he consulted VAR and changed his mind after initially pointing to the spot.

Neymar went down easily in a rather embarrassing moment, but Coutinho showed his quality with a fine goal to ensure Brazil finally pick up three points in Russia after an opening day draw with Switzerland.

Brazil will be hoping to make up for the calamity of the 2014 World Cup when they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals by going on to win the trophy for the sixth time this summer.