Video: Eden Hazard channels Chelsea technique to roll Belgium into the lead at the World Cup

Eden Hazard has scored his first goal of the World Cup to give Belgium a 1-0 lead against Tunisia this afternoon.

The Chelsea forward’s last goal of the season for his club was also a similarly cool penalty strike to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Undoubtedly one of the best in the world from the spot, Hazard showed that class again here as he did what he’s done so many times for Chelsea for Belgium on the biggest stage.

The 27-year-old had to wait a bit as the referee consulted VAR before confirming the penalty decision, but he kept his cool, deceiving the goalkeeper before slotting it home.