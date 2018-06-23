Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero hasn’t had the best World Cup so far, making a dreadful error for Argentina in their defeat against Croatia.

The 36-year-old now looks a somewhat surprise choice to make Argentina’s World Cup squad given his lack of Premier League action in recent years, having only been a backup with both Chelsea and former club Manchester City.

Still, that is no excuse for some of the vile messages that have been sent Caballero’s way since the South American giants were humbled 3-0 by Croatia this week.

Below are some pictures showing fans flooding his Instagram page with abusive messages mocking his family and wishing cancer and other bad things on them.

No me decepciona que hayamos perdido un partido, me decepciona la gente que vive en este país .. pic.twitter.com/LoVJAB4wPx — Lu (@Luunavalenzuela) June 22, 2018

It’s not easy being a footballer in the social media age and Caballero is learning the hard way that one mistake on the big stage can really snowball out of proportion.

Argentina face a tough task to quality from their group after just one point in their first two games against Iceland and Croatia.

Caballero played 13 times for Chelsea last season but only three of those came in the Premier League as he joined from City to serve as a backup to Thibaut Courtois.