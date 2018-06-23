Fans took to Twitter this afternoon to slate Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi for his poor cameo for Belgium in their 5-2 win against Tunisia.

The Blues ace, who came on as a sub during the second half, squandered a number of good chances during his time on the pitch for the Red Devils, with some fans not taking too kindly to the forward’s performance.

MORE: Video: Chelsea ace trolled for unbelievable miss of the tournament contender

Roberto Martinez’s men managed to win the match convincingly by a scoreline of 5-2, one that will surely see them put them into the next round of the competition no matter the result of England vs Panama on Sunday.

Despite him bagging a goal himself, fans were absolutely stating Batshuayi’s cameo against the north African side this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the Belgian for his performance against Tunisia this afternoon, criticism that we think is slightly harsh considering the result was already wrapped up for the European side!

Batshuayi has missed 3 sitters in 5 minutes, never my striker. — Mourinholic (@Mourinholic) June 23, 2018

Michy Batshuayi… Come on man! really? How much does he get paid? — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) June 23, 2018

2 goals for Lukaku and 2 misses of the tournament from Batshuayi in less than 5 minutes — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 23, 2018

Batshuayi back to being awful again. — Ayanfe Dada ?? (@Graimz) June 23, 2018

Man Batshuayi's finishing looks awful — American Manc (@MancAmerican) June 23, 2018

Batshuayi trying everything to keep his price down so Dortmund can sign him. What a guy. — Luca (@FearTheKirch) June 23, 2018

Hands up if you would have scored at least one of those chances of Batshuayi’s. ???? — Anna_MUFC (@mufc_anna) June 23, 2018