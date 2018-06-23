Video: Chelsea ace trolled for unbelievable miss of the tournament contender

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi missed an absolute sitter in some style as his close range effort rebounded off the bar when it looked easier to score.

Watch below as the Belgian missed a glorious chance to make it 5-1 in today’s World Cup game against Tunisia, with what is surely the miss of the tournament.

It’s fair to say Batshuayi, who had a prolific spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the season just gone, did not look himself here as he failed to make the most of his moment after being subbed on for Belgium.

Fans are now mocking him for this sitter, which Batshuayi will hope doesn’t end up being the only thing he’s remembered for at this World Cup…

Carrasco, Batshuayi, and Meunier all miss chances within seconds of each other ?81’

??#BEL 4 #TUN 1

6’ (PK) 51’ Eden Hazard

15’ 45+3’ Romelu Lukaku

18’ Dylan Bronn#BELTUN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qVmbwmVdyp — 90MinutesChicago (@90MinutesChi) June 23, 2018

Batshuayi with the miss of the #WorldCup — My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) June 23, 2018

79' How do you miss from there? Batshuayi should have had a brace by now but the ball hits the woodwork and #TUN survive #BELvTUN Live Updates: https://t.co/0wAQUZvUs1 pic.twitter.com/dQGcM24qX0 — The Field (@thefield_in) June 23, 2018

HOW THE FUCK DID BATSHUAYI MISS THAT??! — … (@ROLANDBLUNT5) June 23, 2018

Danny Welbeck would’ve been proud of that miss from Batshuayi ? — Darius Bahmaie (@Darisaurusrex) June 23, 2018

Was harder to miss – Batshuayi — Mo (@Patel9Hussain) June 23, 2018

BATSHUAYI HOW ON EARTH YOU MISS THAT — Dan?? (@grizisco) June 23, 2018

HOW DID BATSHUAYI MISS — Faysal (@faysal96_) June 23, 2018