Video: Chelsea ace trolled for unbelievable miss of the tournament contender

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi missed an absolute sitter in some style as his close range effort rebounded off the bar when it looked easier to score.

Watch below as the Belgian missed a glorious chance to make it 5-1 in today’s World Cup game against Tunisia, with what is surely the miss of the tournament.

It’s fair to say Batshuayi, who had a prolific spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the season just gone, did not look himself here as he failed to make the most of his moment after being subbed on for Belgium.

Fans are now mocking him for this sitter, which Batshuayi will hope doesn’t end up being the only thing he’s remembered for at this World Cup…

