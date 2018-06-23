Video: Chelsea ace trolled for unbelievable miss of the tournament contender

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi missed an absolute sitter in some style as his close range effort rebounded off the bar when it looked easier to score.
Watch below as the Belgian missed a glorious chance to make it 5-1 in today’s World Cup game against Tunisia, with what is surely the miss of the tournament.
MORE: Video: Chelsea star Eden Hazard scores another well-taken goal for Belgium vs Tunisia
It’s fair to say Batshuayi, who had a prolific spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the season just gone, did not look himself here as he failed to make the most of his moment after being subbed on for Belgium.
Fans are now mocking him for this sitter, which Batshuayi will hope doesn’t end up being the only thing he’s remembered for at this World Cup…
Carrasco, Batshuayi, and Meunier all miss chances within seconds of each other
?81’
??#BEL 4 #TUN 1
6’ (PK) 51’ Eden Hazard
15’ 45+3’ Romelu Lukaku
18’ Dylan Bronn#BELTUN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qVmbwmVdyp
— 90MinutesChicago (@90MinutesChi) June 23, 2018
Batshuayi with the miss of the #WorldCup
— My Surname is Khan™ (@ejaz_k) June 23, 2018
79' How do you miss from there? Batshuayi should have had a brace by now but the ball hits the woodwork and #TUN survive #BELvTUN
Live Updates: https://t.co/0wAQUZvUs1 pic.twitter.com/dQGcM24qX0
— The Field (@thefield_in) June 23, 2018
HOW THE FUCK DID BATSHUAYI MISS THAT??!
— … (@ROLANDBLUNT5) June 23, 2018
Danny Welbeck would’ve been proud of that miss from Batshuayi ?
— Darius Bahmaie (@Darisaurusrex) June 23, 2018
Was harder to miss – Batshuayi
— Mo (@Patel9Hussain) June 23, 2018
BATSHUAYI HOW ON EARTH YOU MISS THAT
— Dan?? (@grizisco) June 23, 2018
HOW DID BATSHUAYI MISS
— Faysal (@faysal96_) June 23, 2018
OMG what a miss Batshuayi!! Open goal!
— Rhys (@mo_masterclass) June 23, 2018
