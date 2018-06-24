After raising eyebrows with their celebrations in Switzerland’s win over Serbia, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri could face action from FIFA, it’s been reported.

As seen in the videos below and the image above, both players made an eagle sign after scoring in the 2-1 win over Serbia, with Shaqiri’s goal coming late on to complete a thrilling turnaround in an enthralling game.

However, as noted by BBC Sport, they could both be in trouble now as they face the risk of two-match bans and a fine for ‘breaking rules on political and offensive messages’.

It comes after tensions in the war-torn Balkan region, with both players having Albanian and Kosovo heritage, with the eagle sign made by both players being interpreted as symbolising the Albanian flag.

In turn, it remains to be seen what the result of FIFA’s findings are, but both will now be sweating on their participation in the last group game as well as the last-16 clash if Switzerland qualify.

Aside from the fact that both scored in the win over Serbia, given their importance to the team in general, losing them for any amount of time especially in such crucial circumstances will be a major blow for the Swiss.

They sit in second place on four points alongside Brazil at the top of Group E, although a defeat or a draw to Costa Rica in their last game coupled with a Serbia win over Brazil could see them eliminated. In turn, they’ll be desperate to see FIFA opt to not take any further action.