Incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly submitted an ambitious transfer wish list to the club ahead of replacing Antonio Conte.

Among those targets is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is by far the biggest name on a list also containing Nice midfielder Jean Seri and Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas, according to the Daily Express.

The Poland international certainly seems badly needed at Stamford Bridge after such a poor first season from last summer’s big-name signing Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker managed just 15 goals in all competitions and became known for missing some glaring chances as he struggled to settle in this Chelsea side.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has been hugely prolific for Bayern down the years and seems ideal for Premier League football, with the Blues not the only English side linked with him of late.

Bild recently claimed the 29-year-old had been offered to Chelsea and Manchester United, as his agent Pini Zahavi looks to get him a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer, though his club want £176million for him.

Another report from Bild, translated by Sport Witness, claimed United were one of the clubs leading the chase for his signature, but it seems Sarri is keen for Chelsea to win the race for his signature, as per the Express’ report.

Chelsea fans would certainly love it to happen, but one imagines the west Londoners’ lack of Champions League football could count against them if it ends up being a battle against United and most other top European clubs.