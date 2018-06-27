World Cup holders Germany suffered a humiliating exit from the group stages for the first time since 1938 – a remarkable 80 years.

The Germans were knocked out of the competition after South Korea beat Joachim Loew’s side 2-0, as the Germans pushed for a winner with Timo Werner and Mario Gomez missing chances.

Late goals from Kim and Son left Germany bottom of group after they were chasing for victory as news filtered through that Sweden were beating Mexico in the group’s other game.

Kim’s goal was rightly given when VAR overruled the linesman’s decision to flag for offside, when replays showed that Toni Kroos deflected the ball into the South Korea man’s path.

The second goal came in bizarre circumstances, with Germany ‘keeper Manuel Neuer pushing high up into the opponent’s half and losing the ball, allowing a long ball to find Tottenham star Son, who then rolled into an empty net.

Furthermore, 2002’s Brazil are the only winners since 1998 that have got out of their group in the world cup after their triumph.

The news came as a shock to the football world and some opposing fans could not help but express their delight.

The curse continues…

Football world reacts to Germany’s defeat against South Korea

