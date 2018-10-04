‘Job interview?’ – Manchester United legend inadvertently reveals he’s at Old Trafford for unknown reason, gets teased by Jamie Carragher

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was at Old Trafford for some unknown reason today, having tweeted to O2 complaining about their network being down in the stadium.

This led his co-pundit Jamie Carragher to question what he was doing there, jokingly tweeting ‘job interview?’ at the former England defender.

One imagines that is not why Neville was there, though his tweet about being at the Theatre of Dreams was now four hours ago at the time of writing and there’s been no explanation for him being there despite it not being a matchday.

Job interview? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 4, 2018

Neville has of course tried his hand at management, but it went horribly for him as he struggled in a spell in charge of La Liga side Valencia.

He has since returned to punditry with Sky Sports and to be honest we imagine he’ll be staying there for the foreseeable future.

That said, United fans would possibly welcome almost any change right now after their nightmare start to the season under Jose Mourinho.