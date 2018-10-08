Jose Mourinho given injury concern as Man Utd ace withdraws from international duty

After picking up an injury issue in the win over Newcastle United at the weekend, Jose Mourinho has seen Man Utd ace Luke Shaw return from England duty.

The 23-year-old had been selected by Gareth Southgate to face Croatia and Spain, having impressed for the Red Devils so far this season.

However, as noted by The Independent, he has been forced to return to Manchester where he will undoubtedly undergo treatment, with the thigh injury he sustained over the weekend stated as being the issue behind his withdrawal.

It’s rotten luck for the player himself, as he was forced to leave the England camp early in the last international break too after suffering a nasty head injury in the loss to Spain at Wembley.

Nevertheless, from the club’s perspective, they’ll now be hoping that he’s fit to feature against Chelsea on October 20, although given it’s a thigh problem, they’ll certainly want to avoid rushing him back and aggravating the problem too.

Time will tell if it disrupts Shaw’s season, as injuries appear to be a real risk in terms of stopping his momentum having impressed when on the pitch this campaign so far.

With that in mind, despite the fact that he has stalwart Ashley Young to fill in if required, Mourinho will be hopeful that his first-choice left-back is available to face the Blues, while Man Utd also have back-to-back meetings with Juventus in the Champions League shortly after as well as the Manchester derby on November 11.

Depending on the extent of the problem, they’ll hope Shaw will be back well before that.