Arsenal summer signing Lucas Torreira has revealed how playing alongside superstar Mesut Ozil has helped him ‘stay calm’ in Arsenal’s midfield this season.

The Gunners signed Uruguayan Torreira from Sampdoria for a fee reported to be in the region of £26.5m according to The Guardian.

Torreira hailed Ozil in an interview published by Mirror Football.

Here is what Torreira had to say on Arsenal’s number 10:

“Mesut is a player that when he has the ball, it’s very hard for opponents to take it off him because he has such quality.

“As his team-mate, especially in the middle of the park, you’re so calm with him there and he’s composed on the ball.

Torreira was named the man of the match in today’s mammoth Premier League encounter against Liverpool, the 22-year-old was pivotal in breaking down some of Liverpool’s deadly counter attacks.

Torreira’s energetic style of play has lifted the Arsenal team, Torreira is the defensive midfielder that Arsenal have been crying out for years and years.

Torreira could gone on to become a key player for the Gunners for many years to come.

Arsenal’s midfield have improved significantly since Unai Emery has taken charge at the Emirates, Granit Xhaka who was once the first name on fan’s lips to be sold by the North London club has now developed into a key player for the Gunners so far this season.