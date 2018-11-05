‘Definitely improving’ – How Italian media reacted to Chelsea loanee finally making positive impact

Having struggled to make a positive impression in the early part of his AC Milan loan stint, Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko could finally be turning a corner.

The 24-year-old struggled badly earlier this season as he continued to look devoid of confidence and quality which raised doubts over whether or not his spell in Italy would be a smart move or not.

While he still has a long way to go to prove himself, the Frenchman has started to show more positive signs in his last two appearances and finally earned some praise across the board from the Italian media for his display against Udinese on Sunday night.

It appears as though playing regularly could help Bakayoko get back to the level that he displayed at Monaco, and with Lucas Biglia currently sidelined through injury, he will seemingly get more chances in the coming weeks and months to prove his worth to coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Albeit he kept things quite simple in possession, he kept the ball ticking over nicely and was quick to press and win back the ball in an all-round decent shift.

With that in mind, coupled with his performance against Genoa prior to that, it certainly appears as though Bakayoko is on the right path.

The test now will be to ensure he’s consistent, with a big clash against Juventus coming up this weekend.

As seen below, it appears as though his improved performances have been noticed by the Italian media, and he finally got some praise after receiving plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

La Gazzetta dello Sport – “The mistake against Genoa didn’t have any impact. He placed himself in front of the defence and did easy things. Which, most of times, are the best one to do.”

Corriere dello Sport – “He is not a regista, he needs dynamism to show his qualities, that’s why he played a very good second half.”

Tuttosport: “He is definitely improving. Playing on a regular basis is the key to cope with Italian football and learn more about his team-mates. The path for becoming an excellent signing, however, is still very long.”