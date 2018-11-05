Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic has provided some insight into life working under Jose Mourinho and the attitude in the dressing room.

It’s been a difficult season for the Red Devils thus far, as despite their current four-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, they remain in seventh place and with question marks hanging over their ability to win trophies this season.

Despite those struggles though, Matic has insisted that it hasn’t had an adverse affect on the dressing room, and has issued somewhat of a defiant message to critics and those outside the club who perhaps question how close the squad is and their support of Mourinho.

“We are all united,” he said, as per Sky Sports. “When we win we are all together and when we lose we are all together. It’s not true what the media are writing. We are working hard and we will continue like this.

“He’s a great person. He’s a different man outside the job and off the pitch. When we don’t win everyone is waiting to see his reaction. He likes to win and when we don’t win we are hiding from him at the training ground.

“He’s happy when he’s winning but when we lose, like every manager, he wants us to do better. He tries to find a way to be winning as soon as possible.”

Man Utd face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night in Turin feeling the pressure of securing a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

As they currently sit in second place in Group H, five points adrift of the Italian giants and just two points above Valencia, it’s finely poised heading into the last three games.

With that in mind, Matic and his teammates will hope to avoid having to hide from Mourinho when they return to Carrington later this week, as they will be desperate to produce a much-improved performance to the one seen at Old Trafford against Juve last month.

Adding consistency and building momentum will be crucial in the build up to the festive period, and having a united dressing room will certainly help them overcome the adversity that they’ve faced thus far.