Arsenal could offer Aaron Ramsey in January swap deal to fill Danny Welbeck void

With Aaron Ramsey on course to leave Arsenal at the end of the season when his contract expires, a swap deal with Roma has been touted for Patrik Schick in January.

As noted by The Guardian, the Welshman has made no secret of the fact that the club have withdrawn their contract renewal offer which in turn had led to the expectation that he will leave next summer.

SEE MORE: Arsenal injury news: Welbeck update, duo could recover to face Wolves

While he could still play a key role this season, it’s arguably the most sensible strategy from the Gunners to offload Ramsey in January to get something in return rather than lose him for nothing six months later, providing a new agreement isn’t reached.

That could now be a possibility, as Calciomercato report that Arsenal could offer the 27-year-old to Roma in return for Schick who is being tipped to leave the Stadio Olimpico in January, albeit it’s added that Ramsey himself wants to stay in north London until the end of the season.

That in turn could scupper any potential agreement with Roma, while the deal would solve another issue for Arsenal boss Unai Emery as Schick would be capable of stepping in and filling the void left by Danny Welbeck after his serious ankle injury during the goalless draw with Sporting on Thursday night.

As a result, it could be problematic if Ramsey isn’t willing to move on before next summer, although question marks could also be raised over whether or not it’s particularly sensible from Arsenal to give him up in return for Schick given his struggles in the Italian capital.

The 22-year-old has made just 27 appearances since joining the Giallorossi last year due to fitness and health issues, and so his impressive season with Sampdoria aside, he hasn’t done a great deal to convince that he’s the real deal as of yet.

Time will tell if Ramsey can be convinced to leave in January, but the swap deal has been touted with Roma.