‘Agent Lingard, come on’ – These Man Utd fans urge ace to convince starlet to join club

What was undoubtedly initially meant as an innocent video with an England teammate has ended up with Man Utd fans urging Jesse Lingard to convince Jadon Sancho to join them.

The 18-year-old has caused quite the stir with his form so far this season, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 17 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

That in turn has led to an England call up, and so he has joined Lingard during the current international break and the pair seem to be getting along pretty well.

As seen in the video below posted on Lingard’s Instagram stories, Sancho is seen doing the United ace’s celebration as the pair enjoy a laugh together with Marcus Rashford also making a guest appearance.

However, what was undoubtedly meant as just an innocent post from the Man Utd star turned into an easy target for United fans to urge him to try and convince Sancho to join him at Old Trafford.

As noted by The Express, the Red Devils have been linked with the England starlet already, and so this will naturally just build on that and intensify transfer speculation.

Whether or not Sancho is even interested in a return to England remains to be seen, as based on the playing time and impact he’s having in the Bundesliga with Dortmund, perhaps the most sensible decision for his career is to stay there and continue to develop.

For the Man Utd fans below though, they want Lingard to get busy and start trying to persuade him to join the red half of Manchester…

Agent Lingard. cmonn — GGMU (@UnitedSZN_) November 14, 2018

Convince him to come here — Nick (@NyykOk) November 14, 2018

Excellent tapping up Jesse keep at it — Big Jim (@jimmyalger) November 14, 2018

Tap him up — Mark Jones (@MarkJonesStoke) November 14, 2018