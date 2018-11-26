Jose Mourinho ‘puts Manchester United in pole position’ to HIJACK transfer after shock development

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ordered his club to beat Real Madrid to the transfer of Paulo Dybala.
The Argentina international has been linked with the Red Devils on a number of occasions in recent times and may be available in the near future.
With the summer signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala faces less certainty of making it into Massimiliano Allegri’s starting XI on a regular basis, with top clubs now on alert.
Don Balon have linked the former Palermo man with Real Madrid, as their new manager Santiago Solari is said to be a big fan of his.
However, it seems club president Florentino Perez is unsure about a move as Real already have attacking options like Isco, who could be just as good, if not superior.
CaughtOffside understands this has put United on red alert, with Mourinho a big fan of Dybala and eager to sign a top class replacement for the struggling Alexis Sanchez.
The Portuguese tactician has instructed MUFC chiefs to get in ahead of Madrid as they dawdle over a move, and the Premier League giants now look in pole position to strike a deal.