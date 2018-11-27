PSG respond to transfer rumours involving Manchester United star

Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly responded to recent transfer rumours linking them with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Red Devils are sweating over the future of their Spanish shot-stopper at the moment, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

United can invoke an option to add another year to that deal, though that won’t be a huge amount of comfort as it could still mean being forced to sell De Gea sooner rather than later, and most likely for considerably below his true market value.

Still, one positive update is that PSG seem to have been asked about their interest but distanced themselves from trying to land the 28-year-old, according to the Telegraph.

The piece says the French giants have insisted they’re not currently pursuing De Gea, having only recently signed legendary ‘keeper Gianluigi Buffon from Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel also has Alphonse Areola competing for the number one spot, though it’s hard to argue De Gea wouldn’t be a big upgrade and tempting option for almost any club, no matter how good their current crop of ‘keepers.

The former Atletico Madrid man has been a world class performer for most of his time at United and would be a big loss if he were to move on.