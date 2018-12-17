Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated young Benfica defender Ruben Dias.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting talent and it looks as though Benfica don’t look likely to hold on to him, with offers of around £27million possibly enough to convince them to sell, according to Record, as translated by Sport Witness.

United look in urgent need of a new centre-back after a dire start to the season, and Dias seems an exciting prospect who could well be ready to become first choice for a big club.

While this would have obvious risks and United should perhaps look for a more experienced player in this key position, the club may also struggle to get that kind of player in in the middle of the season.

Dias, meanwhile, seems to be available for a very reasonable fee if Record’s report is accurate, so United may also have to move fast with this one as other big names are mentioned as being interested.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are listed as suitors by Record, but one imagines United could have some edge in this transfer battle as they’d be more likely to be able to offer him first-team football straight away.