“Could easily win player of the year” – Liverpool star earns huge praise after another storming performance vs Wolves

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been talked up as a somewhat surprise potential winner of this season’s PFA Player of the Year prize.

It’s not often defenders are in contention for the award, with even defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante taking the trophy a couple of years ago seen as a big achievement at the time.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah won it last year, while Riyad Mahrez, Eden Hazard, Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale are among other recent players.

Still, Mail journalist Dominic King is among those to say Van Dijk may be in with a serious chance if he keeps on playing like he has been.

The Dutchman scored Liverpool’s second goal against Wolves tonight, and has been imperious at the back since joining LFC from Southampton back in January.

See on for some of the reaction to Van Dijk’s incredible performance as a growing number of fans talk up him as a potential POTY winner…

Whether Liverpool win the league or not, Virgil Van Dijk could easily win PFA Player of the Year. Man-of-the-Match for what must be the 10th time this season. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 21, 2018

Van Dijk POTY — Lewis (@BarnsIeyMaldini) December 21, 2018

If he stays fit Virgil Van Dijk is nailed on for POTY this season. Nothing the guy can’t do. — Dave Shirley (@DaveShirley9) December 21, 2018

Van dijk should win the POTY award — street_ish (@streetdebee) December 21, 2018

If they were doing Player Of The Year right now, Virgil Van Dijk would surely run away with it. #WOLLIV #LFC — Paul Schofield (@schofey27) December 21, 2018

Surely Van Dijk is in front running for PFA player of the year. — Tyler (@tylbucks) December 21, 2018

Virgil Van Dijk is the best Centre Back on planet earth. fuck what you think — Muhammad (@RashadJunior) December 21, 2018

Virgil Van Dijk is the prems best player & no one comes close #baller #daddy — Joe Hughes (@joehughes8b) December 21, 2018