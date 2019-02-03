Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a quick getaway after the Red Devils’ win over Leicester earlier today, fans will love his reason why.

According to Mirror Football, after Solskjaer undertook his post-match media duties he rushed off to the airport to take a flight to Lyon to watch them in action against PSG.

The Red Devils will take on the French giants in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash in just nine days time. United will play relegation candidates Fulham, just three days before they welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford.

You can expect a weakened United side against Fulham.

Solskjaer has completely transformed United since he took over, he’s managed to get the side to play the attacking brand of football that United fans expect.

The Norwegian is making this team look like the United of old – a potentially daunting prospect for their rivals.

If PSG should do one thing before they take on the Red Devils – they should make sure that they don’t underestimate the baby-faced assassin, because if they do just like in his playing days the United legend will make them pay the consequences.

United could knock the Parisians out of the Champions League, their task will be less challenging given that Brazilian superstar Neymar will be ruled out of both legs.