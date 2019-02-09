Jurgen Klopp could face SIX-WEEK wait for influential Liverpool star to RETURN

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that defender Joe Gomez could be out for another four to six weeks as he continues to recover from his leg fracture.

As noted by BBC Sport earlier this week, it was confirmed that Gomez would undergo surgery on his leg after sustaining the injury back in December against Burnley.

Treatment perhaps wasn’t delivering the desired results, and so an operation was decided upon and that in turn has now led to Klopp extending the time he expects Gomez to spend recovering.

“We’re working on it being four to six weeks,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

That is a big blow for Liverpool and Klopp, as the 21-year-old appeared to be developing a crucial partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence in the first half of the campaign, which led to them leading the way in the Premier League.

However, since Gomez and other key individuals were hit with injury setbacks, Liverpool have fallen to second place in the standings, albeit only on goal difference while they also have a game in hand on rivals Manchester City.

Nevertheless, although they still boast the best defence in the Premier League, having conceded just 15 goals in 25 league games, they have shown some vulnerabilities in recent weeks and have won just two of their last six games across all competitions.

Losing Gomez for another six weeks isn’t going to help calm nerves, as Klopp will now have to find an alternative way to shore things up at the back moving forward.