“Credit to Sarri” – Chelsea boss praised for tactical move vs Man City by these pleasantly surprised Blues fans

Chelsea fans seem to be surprisingly pleased with Maurizio Sarri and the way he’s set his team up against Manchester City today.

The Blues were absolutely battered by City in the recent Premier League meeting between these two at the Etihad Stadium, but today’s Carabao Cup final is proving a far more even contest as it’s 0-0 at half time.

It seems Chelsea fans seem to agree that Sarri deserves credit for the changes he’s made to his tactics, with the team looking a great deal more solid defensively today.

The Italian tactician made the bold call to play Eden Hazard as a false nine up front, dropping Gonzalo Higuain to the bench, with this more cautious approach seeming to stifle City a little more.

It was 4-0 at half time the last time they played, so this is undoubtedly big progress from Chelsea. The question now is whether this change in approach can see them through to full time and give Sarri his first major trophy as a manager.

