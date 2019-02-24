“Credit to Sarri” – Chelsea boss praised for tactical move vs Man City by these pleasantly surprised Blues fans

Chelsea fans seem to be surprisingly pleased with Maurizio Sarri and the way he’s set his team up against Manchester City today.

The Blues were absolutely battered by City in the recent Premier League meeting between these two at the Etihad Stadium, but today’s Carabao Cup final is proving a far more even contest as it’s 0-0 at half time.

It seems Chelsea fans seem to agree that Sarri deserves credit for the changes he’s made to his tactics, with the team looking a great deal more solid defensively today.

The Italian tactician made the bold call to play Eden Hazard as a false nine up front, dropping Gonzalo Higuain to the bench, with this more cautious approach seeming to stifle City a little more.

It was 4-0 at half time the last time they played, so this is undoubtedly big progress from Chelsea. The question now is whether this change in approach can see them through to full time and give Sarri his first major trophy as a manager.

Fair play to Sarri. He’s stuck two fingers up at his own philosophy in hope of getting a result today. Could be a turning point – depending on the outcome of the game. — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiew_tc) February 24, 2019

Tbf credit to Sarri changed his tactics and seem to be working, got no attacking threat really but fair play so far, it’s down to players now #CFC — HardAdz (@HardAdz1) February 24, 2019

Chelsea have got City where they want. Improvement in their organization and intent. Credit to Sarri to help this upturn. — Romnix (@Romnix1) February 24, 2019

Credit to Sarri he has changed it after the way we got slaughtered against City the other week — Steven French (@SteveFrenchCFC) February 24, 2019

Impressed by Sarri tactically. Always said my issue with him has nothing to do with tactics or philosophy. One critique I had was his unwillingness to adapt & drop poor players. Partly answered both today. Credit to Sarri today. Always happy to give him credit football wise. — James PG (@PGCFC001) February 24, 2019

Reality is we can't play offensive football with this current squad vs the bigger teams. A good manager adapts, which is what Sarri is doing. Give the man some credit. — BlueTweetsFC™ (@BlueTweetsFC) February 24, 2019

I was disappointed to see the team when it came out, but I can fully understand why sarri went false 9 Hazard with Pedro willian wingers. Much better shape defensively, you have to adjust when facing this city side otherwise it would’ve been another embarrassing defeat. #CFC — Jhangir #CFC (@Jhangir_1) February 24, 2019