Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri revealed when misfit Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to play for the Blues again in his press conference after tonight’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

24-year-old Kepa made the headlines for all the wrong reasons on Sunday evening after he refused to be brought off before Chelsea’s penalty shootout against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Today a statement had to be made by Sarri and the Chelsea hierarchy to show to the entire dressing room that the manager’s word is final and that it should never be shunned in the disrespectful manner that Kepa showed on Sunday.

Sarri made the revelation at the post-match press conference to Goal.com’s Nizaar Kinsella:

Sarri on Kepa dropping: "He paid with the club, he paid with the team." He adds that he will be back in one of the next two games, maybe not the next one. "We cannot kill him, when you are young, you make mistakes." #CFC #CHETOT — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 27, 2019

Sarri later poured cold water on the idea that there’s a massive rift by revealing that Kepa was still Chelsea’s main man between the sticks:

Sarri says Kepa is still regarded as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper #CFC #CHETOT — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 27, 2019

Fortunately for the Blues they were fine without Kepa between the sticks as Willy Caballero provided safe hands en route tonight’s victory. Tonight’s win was much-needed and this could get Chelsea’s season back on track.

In an ideal world for Chelsea fans, the Blues will finish in the top four of the Premier League this season and they won’t have to put all their eggs in one basket by relying on winning the Europa League final to secure Champions League football next season.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Gareth Bale produces one of the worst shots of his career as Real Madrid lose to Barcelona Video: Pedro briefly morphs into cross between Kante and Hazard with piece of brilliance for Chelsea against Tottenham Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays Manchester United ace the ultimate compliment after handing him PL debut vs Crystal Palace