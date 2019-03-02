Boost for Man Utd, Real Madrid as prolific 133-goal ace could be available for bargain €50m or less

Amid speculation of an exit from Inter, Man Utd and Real Madrid transfer target Mauro Icardi’s valuation may have significantly dropped, as per reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old has experienced a contentious fortnight, as after being stripped of the Inter captaincy, injury problems have ensured he has been left out of every squad since.

It comes amid ongoing talk of a contract renewal, but it’s still a major surprise to see Icardi’s situation with the Italian giants unfold given he has been a fundamental part of their progress in recent years.

Since joining in 2013, the Argentine ace has scored 122 goals in 210 appearances, taking his career tally to 133 goals.

As well as captaining his side back into the Champions League this season, he flourished in the group stage to show that he’s more than capable of delivering on the big stages too.

However, as noted by Marca, it’s suggested that Real Madrid, Man Utd, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on the Inter forward, and crucially, it’s even claimed that he could now be prised away from the San Siro for as little as €40m or €50m in light of his current circumstances.

That is a major drop as it’s reported by Marca that Icardi wasn’t expected to leave for anything less than €100m previously, but given his current situation at Inter, perhaps the Serie A outfit will have no choice but to cut their losses on him and reinvest that money back into the squad on a replacement.

That report specifically suggests that Real Madrid could be in with the best chance of signing Icardi, while Calciomercato add that an exchange for Paulo Dybala or Romelu Lukaku with Juventus or Man Utd respectively could also be an option.

With the Belgian international struggling to display his best form on a consistent basis this season, coupled with Marcus Rashford being the only other real option to play up top, a swoop for Icardi could make a lot of sense for the Red Devils to add quality and depth in that department.

It remains to be seen though if Inter really are willing to let their former talisman leave for half the price he was valued at previously as that would arguably be a shocking bit of business from their perspective.