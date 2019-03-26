Barcelona star Lionel Messi makes transfer request that could majorly benefit Liverpool

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly pushing for his club not to pursue the transfer of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, meaning he now looks more likely to join Real Madrid.

And this, according to Don Balon, could mean good news for Liverpool as it’s suggested Griezmann would join Zinedine Zidane’s side over Reds forward Sadio Mane.

Marca have been among the sources to strongly link Mane with Real Madrid ahead of this summer, but it now seems Don Balon are claiming Griezmann could be a top target due to this development with Barcelona and Messi.

Of course, this saga is likely to go through a number of twists and turns over the coming months, as it did last year before Griezmann ultimately stayed with Atletico.

Still, Liverpool fans will be eager to see Mane stay at Anfield, with the Senegal international showing himself to be one of the players of the season in the Premier League.

It would be a major setback to lose him now, and LFC surely need to improve on their recent record of selling star players to Europe’s elite just as they reach their peak.