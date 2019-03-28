Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk at his Man Utd unveiling

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a message for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk – who’s living in his house.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Solskjaer is Van Dijk’s landlord, but it seems the Dutchman need not worry about having to leave as they have a contract, according to Solskjaer in this video below.

Ole: "I'll always be myself. I'm not going to change. We'll do this together." #mufc [beIN] pic.twitter.com/eQ7cATg7YO — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 28, 2019

After first answering questions about his aims for the club, the new Red Devils boss was also asked about the Van Dijk situation.

Kris Voakes interpreted it as a good thing, anyway! That said, we’re sure Van Dijk wouldn’t struggle to find something else…